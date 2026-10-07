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Karen as Dolly: A Hollyest Dollyest Christmas Tribute Show

Karen as Dolly: A Hollyest Dollyest Christmas Tribute Show

Get ready for a little holiday magic, Dolly-style!

Karen Hester, winner of Jimmy Fallon’s Clash of the Cover Bands and one of the most sought-after Dolly Parton tribute artists in the country, brings her sparkling celebration of Dolly to Mechanics Hall for a special Christmas performance.

Hollyest Dollyest Christmas combines Dolly Parton’s biggest hits with beloved holiday favorites for a festive evening filled with powerhouse vocals, dazzling costumes, Southern charm, and plenty of Christmas spirit. Hear favorites like “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” “Here You Come Again,” and “I Will Always Love You,” alongside holiday songs that put a distinctly Dolly spin on the season.

Karen Hester has performed with Legends in Concert in Las Vegas and has taken her tribute to audiences across the U.S. and internationally. Her portrayal captures not only Dolly’s unmistakable sound and style, but the warmth, humor, and heart that have made Dolly Parton an icon for generations.

Come celebrate the holidays with a whole lot of sparkle, a whole lot of music, and the Hollyest Dollyest Christmas around!

Mechanics Hall
$53-$75
04:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mechanics Hall
5087525608
ccarney@mechanicshall.org
https://mechanicshall.org/

Artist Group Info

Mechanics Hall
Mechanics Hall
321 Main Street
Worcester, Massachusetts 01608
508-752-5608
info@mechanicshall.org
https://mechanicshall.org