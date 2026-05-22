Karrin Allyson & Miro Sprague in Concert
Karrin Allyson & Miro Sprague in Concert
A fundraiser for Friends of Lake Warner! Enjoy an intimate afternoon of music with five-time Grammy nominee Karrin Allyson and acclaimed pianist Miro Sprague. Both artists share a deep connection to the Pioneer Valley and Lake Warner. This promises to be a warm-hearted, fun-filled fundraiser you won’t want to miss!
North Hadley Congregational Church
$20 - $55
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Lake Warner and the Mill River
North Hadley Congregational Church
243 River DriveNorth Hadley, Massachusetts -1-35
413-549-0654
keenerpr@hotmail.com