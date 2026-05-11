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Kids 4 Harmony Summer Concert and Gala

Kids 4 Harmony Summer Concert and Gala

The Kids 4 Harmony Summer Concert Gala will take place on Tuesday, June 23, at Tanglewood. The evening will begin with a reception at 5:00 pm in the Tent Club, followed by a concert in Ozawa Hall at 7pm. The students will be joined by Ted Rosenthal, internationally acclaimed pianist and composer, and winner of the prestigious Thelonious Monk International Jazz Piano Competition. The evening will honor Linda Glick Conway and Dorothy Altman Weber for their extraordinary leadership and steadfast belief in the power of music to transform lives. Kids 4 Harmony is a free ensemble-based string program in Pittsfield and North Adams. With a focus on musical excellence, student well-being, and family support, setting students up for success in music and beyond.

Ozawa Hall - Tanglewood
Starting at $150
05:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kids for Harmony
413-448-8281 ext. 236
info@18degreesma.org
https://18degreesma.org/how-we-help/kids-4-harmony/

Artist Group Info

Ted Rosenthal
https://www.tedrosenthal.com/
Ozawa Hall - Tanglewood
297 West Center Street
Lenox, Massachusetts 01240