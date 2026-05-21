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"Kind of Blue"

"Kind of Blue"

Electric Earth Concerts continues its 2026 season with “Kind of Blue”, on Saturday, June 20 at 7pm at the First Church in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. A jazz-tinted program featuring some of the greats of 20th & 21st century American music. Works by Leonard Bernstein, Joan Tower, & Derek Bermel; plus, newly composed music (premieres!) by Scott Lindroth and Jamie Keesecker. With Lisa Emenheiser, piano; Ari Streisfeld, violin; Thomas Kraines, cello; Derek Bermel, clarinet & composer; Jonathan Bagg, viola & Laura Gilbert, flute.
For more information, contact joan.electricearth@gmail.com or call 603.499.6216.

First Church in Jaffrey
$30
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Electric Earth Concerts
6034996216
joan.electricearth@gmail.com
Electric Earth Concerts

Artist Group Info

joan.electricearth@gmail.com
First Church in Jaffrey
14 Laban Ainsworth Way
Jaffrey Center, New Hampshire 03452
6034996216
joan.electricearth@gmail.com
http://electricearthconcerts.org