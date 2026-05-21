Electric Earth Concerts continues its 2026 season with “Kind of Blue”, on Saturday, June 20 at 7pm at the First Church in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. A jazz-tinted program featuring some of the greats of 20th & 21st century American music. Works by Leonard Bernstein, Joan Tower, & Derek Bermel; plus, newly composed music (premieres!) by Scott Lindroth and Jamie Keesecker. With Lisa Emenheiser, piano; Ari Streisfeld, violin; Thomas Kraines, cello; Derek Bermel, clarinet & composer; Jonathan Bagg, viola & Laura Gilbert, flute.

For more information, contact joan.electricearth@gmail.com or call 603.499.6216.

