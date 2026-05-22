Learn About Volunteering Opportunities - The Borgen Project
Learn About Volunteering Opportunities - The Borgen Project
Join The Borgen Project for an informational event to learn how you can use your voice to help end global poverty. Discover flexible volunteer opportunities that fit your interests and learn how this global movement creates real change around the world.
Topsfield Town Library
04:30 PM - 04:50 PM on Mon, 6 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Borgen Project
Topsfield Town Library
1 South Common StTopsfield, Massachusetts 01983
(978) 887-1528
ask@topsfieldlibrary.org