Leonard Cohen 10-Year Memorial Concert
Leonard Cohen 10-Year Memorial Concert
Join The Secret Chord in celebrating immortal songwriter and poet Leonard Cohen on the 10th anniversary of his passing. Cohen's 50-year career left an indelible mark upon the world, a musical chronicle of the highs and lows of the human experience, from tender ballads like Suzanne to soaring anthems like Hallelujah.
The Secret Chord - the only full-time Leonard Cohen tribute act in the United States - is a six-person band featuring three vocalists, keyboards, guitar, bass and drums. Come for a rockin' evening that will leave you inspired and moved by this unique music.
The Parlor Room
30.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Parlor Room
(413) 923-2800
info@parlorroom.org
Artist Group Info
The Secret Chord
band@thesecretchord.band
The Parlor Room
32 Masonic StreetNorthampton , Massachusetts 01060
413-341-3317