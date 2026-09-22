Leonard Cohen 10-Year Memorial Concert

Join The Secret Chord in celebrating immortal songwriter and poet Leonard Cohen on the 10th anniversary of his passing. Cohen's 50-year career left an indelible mark upon the world, a musical chronicle of the highs and lows of the human experience, from tender ballads like Suzanne to soaring anthems like Hallelujah.

The Secret Chord - the only full-time Leonard Cohen tribute act in the United States - is a six-person band featuring three vocalists, keyboards, guitar, bass and drums. Come for a rockin' evening that will leave you inspired and moved by this unique music.