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Leonard Cohen 10-Year Memorial Concert

Leonard Cohen 10-Year Memorial Concert

Join The Secret Chord in celebrating immortal songwriter and poet Leonard Cohen on the 10th anniversary of his passing. Cohen's 50-year career left an indelible mark upon the world, a musical chronicle of the highs and lows of the human experience, from tender ballads like Suzanne to soaring anthems like Hallelujah.

The Secret Chord - the only full-time Leonard Cohen tribute act in the United States - is a six-person band featuring three vocalists, keyboards, guitar, bass and drums. Come for a rockin' evening that will leave you inspired and moved by this unique music.

The Parlor Room
30.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

The Secret Chord
band@thesecretchord.band
https://thesecretchord.band
The Parlor Room
32 Masonic Street
Northampton , Massachusetts 01060
413-341-3317
http://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/the-parlor-room