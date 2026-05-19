Leverett Community Chorus Benefit Concert for LUCE Immigrant Justice
Leverett Community Chorus Benefit Concert for LUCE Immigrant Justice
Jewish Community of Amherst
$10 to $20 donation, sliding scale
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Leverett Community Chorus
LeverettChorus@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Leverett Community Chorus and Caravan Chorus
Leverettchorus@gmail.com
Jewish Community of Amherst
742 Main StreetAmherst, Massachusetts 01002
413-658-4859
Leverettchorus@gmail.com