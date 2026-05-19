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Leverett Community Chorus Benefit Concert for LUCE Immigrant Justice

Leverett Community Chorus Benefit Concert for LUCE Immigrant Justice

Jewish Community of Amherst
$10 to $20 donation, sliding scale
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Leverett Community Chorus
LeverettChorus@gmail.com
LeverettChorus.com

Artist Group Info

Leverett Community Chorus and Caravan Chorus
Leverettchorus@gmail.com
Leverettchorus.com
Jewish Community of Amherst
742 Main Street
Amherst, Massachusetts 01002
413-658-4859
Leverettchorus@gmail.com
Leverettchorus.com