© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lizzie Shamash, mezzo-soprano, Ilana Davidson, soprano, and Stephen Porter, piano

Lizzie Shamash, mezzo-soprano, Ilana Davidson, soprano, and Stephen Porter, piano

A concert of vocal gems ranging from Monteverdi, Handel, Debussy, and Irving Berlin to Brahms performed by these wonderful singers from the Philadelphia area, with the collaboration of Stephen Porter, piano.

Charlemont Federated Church
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Mohawk Trail Concerts
info@mohawktrailconcerts.org
www.mohawktrailconcerts.org
Charlemont Federated Church
175 Main Street (Route 2)
Charlemont, Massachusetts 01339
4133394747
drtinky@earthlink.net
https://tinkycooks.com/