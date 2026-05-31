Lizzie Shamash, mezzo-soprano, Ilana Davidson, soprano, and Stephen Porter, piano
Lizzie Shamash, mezzo-soprano, Ilana Davidson, soprano, and Stephen Porter, piano
A concert of vocal gems ranging from Monteverdi, Handel, Debussy, and Irving Berlin to Brahms performed by these wonderful singers from the Philadelphia area, with the collaboration of Stephen Porter, piano.
Charlemont Federated Church
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Mohawk Trail Concerts
info@mohawktrailconcerts.org
Charlemont Federated Church
175 Main Street (Route 2)Charlemont, Massachusetts 01339
4133394747
drtinky@earthlink.net