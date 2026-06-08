Folk, classical or Celtic? Soaring harmonies, incisive lyrics or giggly repartee? For nine years Mad Agnes has been delightfully impossible to pigeonhole. This hasn’t kept the genre-bending trio from winning hearts on two continents and collectively amassing a body of work which comprises twelve CDs, a concert DVD, three tour T-shirts and a cracking set of action figures.

Mad Agnes is Margo Hennebach, Adrienne Jones and Mark Saunders. Each member arrived at the trio from a staggering list of solo accomplishments, including songwriting competitions, recordings, and the ability to sleep on any surface. Multi-instrumentalists all, Hennebach is classically trained in piano, Jones is self-taught on guitar and bass, and Saunders adds color with a vintage mandolin and subtle electronic processing on his guitar. The sound can be full as a concert hall or delicate as three voices singing a cappella.

Hennebach and Jones write most of the songs, which they arrange in a purely fair and Democratic fashion. Choosing from among their bundle of instruments and adding their signature three-part harmonies, the resulting sound is captivating, uplifting and rare.

