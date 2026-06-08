Mad Agnes
Mad Agnes
Folk, classical or Celtic? Soaring harmonies, incisive lyrics or giggly repartee? For nine years Mad Agnes has been delightfully impossible to pigeonhole. This hasn’t kept the genre-bending trio from winning hearts on two continents and collectively amassing a body of work which comprises twelve CDs, a concert DVD, three tour T-shirts and a cracking set of action figures.
Mad Agnes is Margo Hennebach, Adrienne Jones and Mark Saunders. Each member arrived at the trio from a staggering list of solo accomplishments, including songwriting competitions, recordings, and the ability to sleep on any surface. Multi-instrumentalists all, Hennebach is classically trained in piano, Jones is self-taught on guitar and bass, and Saunders adds color with a vintage mandolin and subtle electronic processing on his guitar. The sound can be full as a concert hall or delicate as three voices singing a cappella.
Hennebach and Jones write most of the songs, which they arrange in a purely fair and Democratic fashion. Choosing from among their bundle of instruments and adding their signature three-part harmonies, the resulting sound is captivating, uplifting and rare.