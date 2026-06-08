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Mad Agnes

Mad Agnes

Folk, classical or Celtic? Soaring harmonies, incisive lyrics or giggly repartee? For nine years Mad Agnes has been delightfully impossible to pigeonhole. This hasn’t kept the genre-bending trio from winning hearts on two continents and collectively amassing a body of work which comprises twelve CDs, a concert DVD, three tour T-shirts and a cracking set of action figures.

Mad Agnes is Margo Hennebach, Adrienne Jones and Mark Saunders. Each member arrived at the trio from a staggering list of solo accomplishments, including songwriting competitions, recordings, and the ability to sleep on any surface. Multi-instrumentalists all, Hennebach is classically trained in piano, Jones is self-taught on guitar and bass, and Saunders adds color with a vintage mandolin and subtle electronic processing on his guitar. The sound can be full as a concert hall or delicate as three voices singing a cappella.
Hennebach and Jones write most of the songs, which they arrange in a purely fair and Democratic fashion. Choosing from among their bundle of instruments and adding their signature three-part harmonies, the resulting sound is captivating, uplifting and rare.

1794 Meetinghouse
$0-$25
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

1794 Meetinghouse Inc
314-504-6142
matthew@1794meetinghouse.org
www.1794meetinghouse.org

Artist Group Info

Mad Agnes
https://madagnes.com/
1794 Meetinghouse
26 South Main Street
New Salem, Massachusetts 01355
314-504-6142
info@1794meetinghouse.org
https://1794meetinghouse.org/meetinghouse-events/chamber-music-madness/