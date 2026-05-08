Magnificat in D major by Bach, with other works
Magnificat in D major by Bach, with other works
The Hampshire Choral Society presents J.S. Bach's Magnificat in D major, with other works by Zelenka, Cozzolani, and Pergolesi. Directed by Paige Graham, with collaborative pianist Scott Bailey, and accompanied by soloists, orchestra, and organ.
First Congregational Church in Amherst
General Admission $20, Seniors $15, Student $5, Children under 10 Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Hampshire Choral Society
info@hampshirechoral.org
First Congregational Church in Amherst
165 Main StreetAmherst, Massachusetts 01002
413-253-3456
Musiconmain75@gmail.com