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Mamma Mania

Mamma Mania

Prepare to be transported back to the vibrant 1970s with the #1 booked American ABBA Tribute! Mamma Mania! brings the classic hits of one of pop music's most iconic groups to life. With their dazzling costumes, flawless harmonies, and captivating stage presence, this tribute captures the essence of ABBA’s unforgettable sound.
From "Dancing Queen" to "Mamma Mia," fans will enjoy a night filled with nostalgia from a stellar cast of musicians! Performers include current or former touring members of: Mamma Mia - Official North American Tour, Marc Martel’s Queen Extravaganza, INXS, Britney Spears, Rob Thomas, The Weeknd and many more! Mamma Mania! pays homage to ABBA's legacy, celebrating the timeless melodies and uplifting lyrics that have charmed listeners for generations.
Join us for an evening of music that showcases not only the incredible songs but also the joyful spirit of ABBA. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to their music, this tribute promises to be an unforgettable experience filled with energy, enthusiasm, and plenty of dancing. Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary celebration of ABBA from some of New York’s finest!!

Claremont Opera House
$35-$40
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Claremont Opera House
603-542-0064
pr@cohnh.org
https://www.claremontoperahouse.info
Claremont Opera House
58 Opera House Square
Claremont, New Hampshire 03473
603-542-0064
pr@cohnh.org
https://www.claremontoperahouse.info