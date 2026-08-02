Experience the sights, sounds and aromas of the electrifying midway with exciting rides and games for all ages and deep-fried treats, sweets and other tantalizing carnival eats.

Admission is free Wednesday - Thursday and $5 Friday - Sunday for guests over 36" tall. Parking is free.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36" & taller) are $37 on site ($35 cash price) or online before 5 pm Wed., Sept. 23 for $30.25 each, 2 for $56.25, or 4 for $100.75. Ride tickets are also available on the midway and discounted online pre-sale.

Visit the website for coupon savings on rides and food and event updates.

Midway hours: 5-10 pm Wednesday - Thursday, 5-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday, noon-10 pm Sunday. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+.

More information: 866-666-3247 or DreamlandAmusements.com

https://dreamlandamusements.com/upcoming-events-amusement-carnival/manchester-carnival/