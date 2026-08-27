Marcy Playground at The Big E

Marcy Playground is performing at The Big E on September 23 & 24! You don’t want to miss this!

Marcy Playground, the alternative rock band behind the 1997 hit “Sex & Candy,” is celebrating 30 years of touring and recording with a nationwide run of performances. The band has released five studio albums, amassed more than 130 million worldwide streams, and continues to perform their catalog of '90s alternative rock favorites, including “Sex & Candy,” “Sherry Fraser,” and “Saint Joe on the School Bus.”

