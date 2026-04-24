May Open House & Agawam Garden Club Plant Sale

The Agawam Garden Club returns to the grounds of the historic Thomas Smith House for their annual Plant Sale!

The sale will include many annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetable starts, and shrubs, all from members’ gardens, and all priced to sell. Because the plants are grown locally, they are well acclimated to the area’s growing conditions.

Proceeds from the sale help fund the Garden Club’s annual scholarship and other educational programs throughout the year.

The c. 1757 Thomas Smith House and 1920 Delmore Hawthorne Garage will also be open for tours.