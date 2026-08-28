Mead Art Museum - Fall 2026 Opening Party: "My beautiful, pitiful age"

The Mead invites you to join us for an evening of art and celebration for the launch of our latest exhibition, "My beautiful, pitiful age": The 20th century through the Thomas P. Whitney Collection. The reception will feature light refreshments and drinks (+vegetarian, gluten-free, and halal options). We're honored and delighted that several people key to the exhibition will be able to join and deliver short remarks.

Also join us for our second opening of the fall on Friday, October 2, 5-7 PM to celebrate the opening of Remittance (guest curated by Trisha Lagaso Goldberg).