Members’ Pop-Up and Arts Tag Sale

Once again the Canton Artists’ Guild presents the very popular Pop-Up Show at Gallery on the Green. The Pop-Up Show, on display in the second floor galleries, is a wonderful opportunity to purchase member art work. You will find pieces to enhance the beauty of your home and office or to give as a unique gift. For only two weekends in August, choose from these special prints, drawings, paintings, photographs, sculptures, ceramics, collages and fiber art by the juried membership of the Guild. Unlike other exhibits, at this special exhibits, you will be able to take the items at the time of your purchase.

On the first floor is an Art Tag Sale with priced-to-sell artwork, art books and art supplies (paints, markers, pencils, canvases, frames, paper, matting materials, camera equipment, etc.) All items were donated by member artists and all proceeds benefit the Gallery.

An opening reception is on Saturday, August 16 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The public is warmly invited to attend this free reception. Regular gallery hours are Friday through Sunday, 1:00 – 5:00 pm.