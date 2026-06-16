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MHC Summer Theatre

MHC Summer Theatre

MHC Summer Theatre has been brought back for the first time in 25 years, and we want you to be there! Come join Poirot at matinee or evening show of "Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express" running from June 30th - July 11th. Or run across Britain with the cast of "The 39 Steps" from July 17th - 25th.

Kendall Sports and Dance Complex, Mount Holyoke College
$15
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Jul 11, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mount Holyoke College Summer Theatre
413-538-3396
mhcsummertheatre@mtholyoke.edu
mhcsummertheatre.ludus.com
Kendall Sports and Dance Complex, Mount Holyoke College
50 College St.
South Hadley, 01075
413-538-3348
hglick@mtholyoke.edu
mhc.ludus.com