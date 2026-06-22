MICHAEL WILBUR - w/ DJ AIMS- At The Drake
MICHAEL WILBUR - w/ DJ AIMS- At The Drake
Michael Wilbur is an internationally touring saxophonist and multi-instrumentalist from Brockton, Massachusetts. He has redefined dance music with raw brass energy and genre-defying innovation. Michael will be preforming at The Drake in Amherst, MA on Thursday, June 25th at 8pm!
The Drake
$15 advanced, $20 day of show
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
Michael Wilbur
hannah@upwardspiralmusic.com
The Drake
44 N Pleasant StAmherst, Massachusetts 01002
4132828498
contact@thedrakeamherst.org