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MICHAEL WILBUR - w/ DJ AIMS- At The Drake

MICHAEL WILBUR - w/ DJ AIMS- At The Drake

Michael Wilbur is an internationally touring saxophonist and multi-instrumentalist from Brockton, Massachusetts. He has redefined dance music with raw brass energy and genre-defying innovation. Michael will be preforming at The Drake in Amherst, MA on Thursday, June 25th at 8pm!

The Drake
$15 advanced, $20 day of show
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Michael Wilbur
hannah@upwardspiralmusic.com
https://www.michaelwilbursax.com/
The Drake
44 N Pleasant St
Amherst, Massachusetts 01002
4132828498
contact@thedrakeamherst.org
https://www.thedrakeamherst.org/