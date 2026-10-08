Music + Mantra: Heart Centered Kirtan

Music + Mantra presents Heart Centered Kirtan on Sunday, Nov. 8, from 3-4:30 PM at Unitarian Universalist Society East, 153 Vernon St. West, Manchester CT. $30 suggested donation at the door. No one turned away.

Heart Centered Kirtan is Libby Volckening (keys and vocals), Dan Thomas (guitar), Zach Gregory (bass), and Jimmy Robitaille (drums). Kirtan, the call-and-response singing of mantras,

is a way to connect through music: to your own heart, to the people around you, and to something bigger than yourself. Born in India centuries ago, kirtan travels well into our modern, overbooked life. Come sing, dance, or just soak in the vibe.

UUSE is a welcoming congregation and fully wheelchair accessible. Parking is free. Chairs are provided, or bring a cushion to sit on the floor. UUSE is a scent-free space. Bring your own water bottle. Families are welcome. Children must be with an adult.

For questions, contact the UUSE Office at uuseoffice@uuse.org.

