Boston’s National Award-Winning Musical Ventriloquist Returns to Natick Common for Fourth Consecutive Summer Performance NATICK, Mass. —

Families are invited to enjoy an evening of laughter, music, and audience participation when Boston’s national award-winning musical ventriloquist Kevin Driscoll returns to the Natick Common for his fourth consecutive annual appearance on Wednesday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m.

The free performance is open to the public and promises an entertaining blend of comedy, live music, ventriloquism, and interactive fun for children, parents, grandparents, and audiences of all ages.

Driscoll returns to Natick after recently performing before enthusiastic crowds at the Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s extravaganza on the Boston Common. He is also fresh from appearing at this month’s International Convention of Ventriloquists, where performers from around the world gather to celebrate the art of ventriloquism.

Known for his energetic style and positive message, Driscoll’s performances feature memorable characters, sing-alongs, comedy, and audience volunteers who often become stars of the show. His unique combination of music and ventriloquism has earned him national recognition and made him a favorite entertainer throughout New England.

Whether it’s a child laughing at Driscoll's playful antics or parents joining in the music, every performance is designed to create lasting family memories filled with smiles, laughter, and participation. Residents and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an unforgettable evening of free family entertainment on the Natick Common.

Event Details

What: Kevin Driscoll — Boston’s National Award-Winning Musical Ventriloquist

When: Wednesday, July 22, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Natick Common, Natick, Massachusetts

Admission: Free and open to the public

Media Contacts:

Patrick Downey

Assistant Director of Programs and Services Town of Natick Recreation and Parks

508-647-6530 ext. 1808

Kevin Driscoll, M.Ed.

Driscoll Productions

617-901-6232

www.driscollproductions.com