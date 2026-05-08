Myall Creek Memorial Art Exhibition

Join us June 6th for the opening of our Myall Creek Memorial Exhibition at Ceramic Break Sculpture Park. View the artworks of our First Nations artists, peruse the wares at the Aboriginal Artisan Gather and Trade markets and participate in demonstrations and discussions. Food and beverage available for purchase from Rotary Warialda on the day. Make a weekend event for the whole family and attend the Myall Creek Memorial symposium at Armidale on June 5th and the commemoration of the Myall Creek massacre on June 7th at Myall Creek to remember, reflect and learn.