New England Youth Theatre: The Family Vacation
New England Youth Theatre: The Family Vacation
The Duchess of Navarre decides it’s time for the family to take a trip to the seaside; everyone else is doing it, so why shouldn’t they? Unfortunately, the tides take a turn for the worse, and they must battle not only sunburn, sand, and squid, but also... each other.
The Family Vacation is performed by NEYT’s Commedia Troupe, a group of middle and high school students touring the show to area schools and venues. Inspired by Commedia dell’arte, the show features over-the-top characters and fantastic physical comedy.
Next Stage Arts
$10-15
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
Artist Group Info
New England Youth Theatre
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball HillPutney, Vermont 05346
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org