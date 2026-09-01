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New England Youth Theatre: The Family Vacation

New England Youth Theatre: The Family Vacation

The Duchess of Navarre decides it’s time for the family to take a trip to the seaside; everyone else is doing it, so why shouldn’t they? Unfortunately, the tides take a turn for the worse, and they must battle not only sunburn, sand, and squid, but also... each other.

The Family Vacation is performed by NEYT’s Commedia Troupe, a group of middle and high school students touring the show to area schools and venues. Inspired by Commedia dell’arte, the show features over-the-top characters and fantastic physical comedy.

Next Stage Arts
$10-15
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://www.nextstagearts.org

Artist Group Info

New England Youth Theatre
https://www.neyt.org/
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball Hill
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://nextstagearts.org