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New Play Reading Series: LINES by Sadie Shapiro ’29

New Play Reading Series: LINES by Sadie Shapiro ’29

The Smith College Department of Theatre’s New Play Reading Series presents Lines, a two-character play by Sadie Shapiro ’29. Whoever enters the classroom first gets the coveted assignment of Line Leader. Kindergarteners Olive and Sophia will do anything for this position. Literally anything. Note: New starting time! Free and open to the public.

Mendenhall Center for Performing Arts
04:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Smith Arts
artsinfo@smith.edu
Mendenhall Center for Performing Arts
122 Green St.
Northampton, Massachusetts 01063
BoxOffice@Smith.edu
https://smitharts.booktix.com