New World Trio "Autumn Reflections"

Works by Schubert, Gryc, Brahms Originally written as a single movement for another piece, “Notturno” is a work of nuanced beauty. This gem of a composition by the sublime lyricist Franz Schubert opens our 2026-27 season. “Dances and Nocturnes” was commissioned by New World in 1989 from Hartt composer Steven Gryc. Each of the seven fanciful movements can be considered “night music”, the dances being “dreams of dances”. The addition of a viola adds richness and depth to the overall texture, creating a “contemporary classic” piano quartet. Brahms’ op.8 trio was first written as a youthful composer of 21 and revised thirty-five years later, shortly before his death. This imposing, expansive work remains a cornerstone of the chamber music repertoire. Its classical structure combined with romantic expressionism certainly fits the weltgeist of Beethoven. “ Autumn Reflections” is being given in memory of William E Fuller.

