Next Stage's Sweet 16

It’s been 16 years since Next Stage Arts began thanks to the leadership of our founders, and 10 years since we completed the major renovations that transformed a historic church building into the multifaceted performing arts space it is today. On October 9, we’re throwing a party to celebrate both of these milestones. We’ll be unveiling three new community-made banners representing our core values, eating cake, and dancing the night away to a live DJ with members of our community.