As a Time magazine reporter observed in 1943, Norman Rockwell “constantly achieves that compromise between a love of realism and the tendency to idealize, which is one of the most deeply ingrained characteristics of the American people.” His art has long been defined by a hopeful and admiring view of humanity. Throughout his career, he sought to capture the warmth and complexities of people’s fleeting interactions with one another― narratives shaped as much by observations and affection for his subjects as by their shared emotions and experiences.

Beneath their familiar narratives, Rockwell’s illustrations are grounded in empathy―the ability to imagine the world from another’s point of view. His art established a shared sense of national identity that was embraced by audiences who shared his vision and recognized their own aspirations in the stories he chose to tell. At the same time, his work acknowledges life’s many contradictions. Rockwell once explained that while the world was not as ideal as he had hoped, he chose to paint it as it might be—where sadness is gentle, problems are human, and everyday situations carry meaning. Later in life, as his focus turned toward pressing social concerns, his empathetic vision expanded to address injustice and change with honesty and moral clarity.

The artworks in this exhibition highlight Rockwell’s enduring commitment to portraying people not as heroes or villains, but as individuals rich with emotion and inner life. His careful attention to gesture, expression, and body language—from moments of humor to quiet reflection—invites us to look closely, to recognize ourselves in others, and to remember that compassion and empathy begin with the desire to see the world through another’s eyes.