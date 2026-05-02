North Hadley Asparagus Days
North Hadley Asparagus Days
An Asparagus-themed Celebration and Culinary Extravaganza!
Event Hours: Saturday 5/30 from 10am-6pm / Sunday 5/31 from 10am-4pm
Crafter Vendors ▪ Farmers ▪ Music ▪ Food Trucks ▪ Beer & Wine ▪ Farm Animals ▪ Face Painting & More!
Event takes place on the farm grounds of the North Hadley Sugar Shack in North Hadley.
ALL PUBLIC PARKING is at 300 Venture Way in Hadley, with continuous shuttle service to/from event.
More details and parking map is at https://www.northhadleysugarshack.com/asparagus-days.html
North Hadley Sugar Shack
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through May 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
North Hadley Sugar Shack
413-585-8820
northhadleyasparagusdays@gmail.com
North Hadley Sugar Shack
181 River DrHadley, Massachusetts 01035
413-585-8820
northhadleyasparagusdays@gmail.com