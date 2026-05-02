North Hadley Asparagus Days

An Asparagus-themed Celebration and Culinary Extravaganza!

Event Hours: Saturday 5/30 from 10am-6pm / Sunday 5/31 from 10am-4pm

Crafter Vendors ▪ Farmers ▪ Music ▪ Food Trucks ▪ Beer & Wine ▪ Farm Animals ▪ Face Painting & More!

Event takes place on the farm grounds of the North Hadley Sugar Shack in North Hadley.

ALL PUBLIC PARKING is at 300 Venture Way in Hadley, with continuous shuttle service to/from event.

More details and parking map is at https://www.northhadleysugarshack.com/asparagus-days.html