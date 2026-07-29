Nu Mu 5 Brattleboro’s New & Experimental Music and Art Festival

Nu Mu 5: 'Minding a New Way' presents eclectic and sonically-charged musical events at 118 Elliot over 3 weekends in August from Friday Aug 7th to Aug 21. The 'Minding a New Way’ art show features opens Fri Aug 7 for Gallery Walk - at 8pm celebrated bassist and storyteller Hilliard Greene performs his powerful solo “Milestone Negro Spirituals" -- at 8:45 Jeff Lederer, Pete Simoneaux and others join Hilliard to expand the circle of sound.

Subsequent weekends of the festival will feature acts such as Southern Vermont's Anarchoharmonia musicians along with visiting students from Long Island University’s Post

Modern Ensemble, percussionist Julian Gerstin and his original Jazz compositions, NYC-based emo-gaze band Cannon Fodder, the Turbulence Orchestra with their large format improvisation ensemble, a Sunday morning open-to-all meditation session, culminating in a raucous finale designed to deliver ‘Sonic Liberation’ to all.

