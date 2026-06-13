Nulhegan Abenaki Heritage Gathering

This year our Gathering will be held at Mount Norris Scout Reservation. The event will be held August 29th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Lunch will be provided to the public. Donations will be accepted.

There will be singing, storytelling, drumming, and dancing along with other activities to be enjoyed by adults and children. For example, you may have the opportunity to learn how to pound ash and throw a tomahawk. You can watch a basketmaker or a flintmaker and ask questions. There will also be Abenaki vendors so you can go shopping! Please note that this is always an alcohol and drug-free event. The event will be held rain or shine due to the availability of an indoor facility.

