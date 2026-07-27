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NXT Gallery: Jane Kolias: Metalsum: Opening Reception

NXT Gallery: Jane Kolias: Metalsum: Opening Reception

Join Next Stage Arts for the opening reception of METALSUM, a new exhibition by Putney artist Jane Kolias, on Saturday, August 29. Through inventive sculptures and vibrant metal quilts crafted from reclaimed materials—including vintage cookie tins and salvaged metal objects—Kolias transforms everyday discarded items into striking works of art that celebrate creativity, sustainability, and reinvention.

Meet the artist, explore the exhibition, and enjoy light refreshments while discovering a collection inspired by nature, craftsmanship, and the unexpected beauty of found objects.

METALSUM will be on view through November 8 in the Next Stage Gallery. The gallery is open during events and by appointment with the artist or by contacting Next Stage at info@nextstagearts.org or (802) 387-0102.

Next Stage Arts
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://www.nextstagearts.org

Artist Group Info

Jane Kolias
heather@nextstagearts.org
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball Hill
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://nextstagearts.org