Join us for the next installment of the NXT Rockumentary Film Series.

This acclaimed music documentary offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the creative process and camaraderie that drive a legendary touring act. Captured with a raw, intimate visual style and immersive sound, the film blends performance footage, candid moments, and life on the road into a compelling portrait of musicians at work. Its lo-fi aesthetic and unfiltered access create an experience that feels both spontaneous and deeply authentic, making it a standout entry in the rock documentary genre.

Due to licensing restrictions, we’re unable to publicly list the film title. To find out what’s screening, join our mailing list or contact us directly.