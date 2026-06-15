NXT Rockumentary Film Series
NXT Rockumentary Film Series
Join us for the next installment of the NXT Rockumentary Film Series.
An electrifying music documentary capturing a landmark 1970s concert event staged alongside one of boxing’s most iconic championship matches. Featuring unforgettable archival performances from legendary soul and R&B artists, the film offers a vibrant snapshot of music, culture, and history at a pivotal moment on the global stage.
Due to licensing restrictions, we’re unable to publicly list the film title. To find out what’s screening, join our mailing list or contact us directly.
Next Stage Arts
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
Artist Group Info
heather@nextstagearts.org
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball HillPutney, Vermont 05346
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org