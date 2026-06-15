Join us for the next installment of the NXT Rockumentary Film Series.

An electrifying music documentary capturing a landmark 1970s concert event staged alongside one of boxing’s most iconic championship matches. Featuring unforgettable archival performances from legendary soul and R&B artists, the film offers a vibrant snapshot of music, culture, and history at a pivotal moment on the global stage.

Due to licensing restrictions, we’re unable to publicly list the film title. To find out what’s screening, join our mailing list or contact us directly.