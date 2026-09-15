Odyssey Opera Resurrects Boston Classicists in Concert, Jordan Hall
Odyssey Opera Resurrects Boston Classicists in Concert, Jordan Hall
Gil Rose, General Director and Conductor of Odyssey Opera, today announced the company’s 2026-27 season-opening performance on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., at New England Conservatory’s Jordan Hall (30 Gainsborough St, Boston, MA). True to Odyssey Opera's tradition of resurrecting forgotten or under-performed masterpieces, this unique, one-night-only program offers audiences a rare glimpse into the Second New England School. Program includes three rarely heard works written at the turn of the 20th Century: Lamia (1908), a lush orchestral tone poem by Edward MacDowell; Jephthah’s Daughter (1903), a dramatic concert aria by Amy Beach featuring acclaimed soprano Sarah Coburn; Il Padrone (1912), the highly anticipated Boston premiere of the opera by George Whitefield Chadwick featuring a stellar cast including soprano Toni Marie Palmertree, mezzo-soprano, Kate Aldrich, baritone Troy Cook, mezzo-soprano Sarah Heltzel, tenor John Viscardi, and soprano Sarah Coburn.