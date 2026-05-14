Ontologics Spring Tour
Ontologics Spring Tour
Ontologics, 9:30-11pm
June 12 @ 9:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Ontologics is genre-bending, multi-instrumentalists with 3 Top 30 albums featured in Relix Magazine,/Jambands Radio Charts, 4 collaborations with P-Nut of 311, 2024 Best Progressive Revelation Band nomineeTop 20 SubModern FMQB, extensive College radio support, and 10+ years of touring [Supported: Godsmack, Michelle Branch, Afroman, Gangstagrass, and more].
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Tour Posters: ontologicsmusic.com/shop
Luthier’s Coop, 108 Cottage Street, Easthampton, MA
09:30 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
Ontologics
pressbooking@ontologicsmusic.com
Luthier’s Coop, 108 Cottage Street, Easthampton, MA
50 Ward AvenueEasthampton, Massachusetts 01027
4135276627
info@easthamptonfilmfestival.com