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Open Stage

Open Stage

Vermont Timbre (Amelia Struthers and Mike Mrowicki) hosts an Open Stage at Next Stage Arts, welcoming musicians, poets, storytellers, and performers of all kinds. This supportive community event invites performers to share 10–15 minute sets and audiences to come discover local talent. To perform, email Mike at mmrowicki@gmail.com. Audience members can RSVP at nextstagearts.org. Come to perform, come to listen, or come to do both!

Next Stage Arts
$10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://www.nextstagearts.org

Artist Group Info

Vermont Timbre
mmrowicki@gmail.com
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball Hill
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://nextstagearts.org