Vermont Timbre (Amelia Struthers and Mike Mrowicki) hosts an Open Stage at Next Stage Arts, welcoming musicians, poets, storytellers, and performers of all kinds. This supportive community event invites performers to share 10–15 minute sets and audiences to come discover local talent. To perform, email Mike at mmrowicki@gmail.com. Audience members can RSVP at nextstagearts.org. Come to perform, come to listen, or come to do both!