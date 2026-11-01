The artists of One Cottage Street will open their doors from 10am-5pm on December 5, 6 and 12 for the annual Open Studios & Holiday Sale. During Open Studios, visitors are invited to step inside the working studios of the Cottage Street artists and makers. It’s a rare opportunity to see behind the scenes- where the ideas take shape, materials are transformed, and finished works come to life. Guests can meet the artists directly, learn about their processes, and purchase original work ranging from paintings, prints, and photography to ceramics, jewelry, textiles, and furniture. Each year, this event brings the community into the creative heart of Easthampton while helping to sustain the work of local artists.

