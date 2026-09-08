Opening Reception: Take the Space Portal to Utopia

FTS Gallery is thrilled to announce Take the Space Portal to Utopia by Sunny Allis, opening on Saturday, September 26th from 3-6pm at AFTS Gallery located at 1500 Main St STE 208 in Downtown Springfield, MA. This exciting event, sponsored by Community Foundation of Western Mass, The Barr Foundation, and Mass Cultural Council will imagine an alternate reality where we feel exuberant and liberated–celebrating life and each other.

Take the Space Portal to Utopia will feature a multimedia installation that uses animation, miniature sets, sculpture and music to tell the story of time traveling to a dance party in outer space. Come embark on an adventure to a cosmic gathering point we all must find, in a celebration of life and of each other.

