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Original Saturday Night Live Writer Alan Zweibel Comes to Williamstown for an Evening of Comedy, Conversation, and Film

Original Saturday Night Live Writer Alan Zweibel Comes to Williamstown for an Evening of Comedy, Conversation, and Film

The event will take place at the MainStage of the '62 Center for Theatre & Dance.

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Gary Kroeger will host the discussion.
Emmy Award-winning writer Alan Zweibel, an original Saturday Night Live writer whose
career has included collaborations with Gilda Radner, Billy Crystal, Garry Shandling, Larry
David, Martin Short, David Letterman and many of comedy's biggest names, will appear for an
evening of conversation followed by a screening of Here Today, the funny, yet heartfelt film he
co-wrote with Billy Crystal based on Zweibel’s short story “The Prize.”

Following the discussion, audiences will watch Here Today, starring Billy Crystal and Tiffany
Haddish that explores friendship, aging, and the enduring power of human connection.

Williams College '62 Center
$25-$30
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Images Cinema
(413) 458-5612
contact@ImagesCinema.org
https://www.imagescinema.org
Williams College '62 Center
1000 Main Street
Williamstown, Massachusetts 01267
(413) 597-2425
62BoxOffice@williams.edu
https://62center.williams.edu