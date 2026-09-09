Original Saturday Night Live Writer Alan Zweibel Comes to Williamstown for an Evening of Comedy, Conversation, and Film

The event will take place at the MainStage of the '62 Center for Theatre & Dance.

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Gary Kroeger will host the discussion.

Emmy Award-winning writer Alan Zweibel, an original Saturday Night Live writer whose

career has included collaborations with Gilda Radner, Billy Crystal, Garry Shandling, Larry

David, Martin Short, David Letterman and many of comedy's biggest names, will appear for an

evening of conversation followed by a screening of Here Today, the funny, yet heartfelt film he

co-wrote with Billy Crystal based on Zweibel’s short story “The Prize.”

Following the discussion, audiences will watch Here Today, starring Billy Crystal and Tiffany

Haddish that explores friendship, aging, and the enduring power of human connection.