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Out of the Darkness: Opening Reception

Out of the Darkness: Opening Reception

AFTS Gallery is proud to announce Out of the Darkness: Positivity in 2026, its inaugural juried exhibition, on view June 13 through August 15, 2026. A public opening reception will be held on Saturday, June 13, from 3 to 6pm. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

Juried by Billy Myers, Artistic Director at AFTS Gallery, the show invites artists working in all media to submit work that speaks to themes of hope, rebirth, and renaissance — drawing on the restorative power of the natural world and the enduring human capacity to move from darkness into light.

"This show grew directly out of conversations we've been having with artists in our community," said Executive Director, Sierra Myers. "So many people wanted a way in — a way to show their work and connect with a real audience. And this theme felt exactly right for where we all are. Out of the darkness isn't just a title. It's where a lot of us are headed."

Out of the Darkness marks the beginning of an annual juried tradition at AFTS Gallery — a commitment to creating ongoing, accessible opportunities for artists to exhibit their work and for audiences to encounter art that meets the moment with honesty and beauty.

Art for the Soul Gallery
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Art for the Soul
4133016314
info@artforthesoulgallery.com
www.artforthesoulgallery.com

Artist Group Info

connect@artforthesoulgallery.com
Art for the Soul Gallery
1500 Main Street, Floor 2
Springfield, Massachusetts 01115
4133016314
emilyartforthesoul@gmail.com
https://www.artforthesoulgallery.com/