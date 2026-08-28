Pangea Worldbeat in concert
Pangea Worldbeat in concert
Pangea Worldbeat will perform ar 3 PM Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at Unitarian Universalist Society East, 153 Vernon St West, Manchester, CT.
This 7-member ensemble, weaves an eclectic tapestry of Caribbean, Latin, and African-infused jazz, featuring keyboard, saxophone/flute, guitars, vocals, drum set, conga drums, and yet more percussion. Pangea Worldbeat is a high-energy blend of Afrobeat, Space-Funk, Soul, Psyche-Rock and Global Rhythms that will lift you out of your seat!
Admission is by free-will donation ($20 suggested) at the door. For details, contact uuseoffice@uuse.org, call 860-646-5151, or visit uuse.org.
The collective includes: Kris Studebaker, Seny Tatchol Camara, Will Diaz, Mike Rachinsky, Jeff Wickun, Georgios Giannios, and Nicholas Yost. Pangea has shared the stage with renowned ensembles such as ARMO, The Polyrhythmics, and Grammy-nominated musician Cimafunk.