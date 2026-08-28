Pangea Worldbeat in concert

Pangea Worldbeat will perform ar 3 PM Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at Unitarian Universalist Society East, 153 Vernon St West, Manchester, CT.

This 7-member ensemble, weaves an eclectic tapestry of Caribbean, Latin, and African-infused jazz, featuring keyboard, saxophone/flute, guitars, vocals, drum set, conga drums, and yet more percussion. Pangea Worldbeat is a high-energy blend of Afrobeat, Space-Funk, Soul, Psyche-Rock and Global Rhythms that will lift you out of your seat!

Admission is by free-will donation ($20 suggested) at the door. For details, contact uuseoffice@uuse.org, call 860-646-5151, or visit uuse.org.

The collective includes: Kris Studebaker, Seny Tatchol Camara, Will Diaz, Mike Rachinsky, Jeff Wickun, Georgios Giannios, and Nicholas Yost.​ Pangea has shared the stage with renowned ensembles such as ARMO, The Polyrhythmics, and Grammy-nominated musician Cimafunk.

