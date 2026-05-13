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PanHarmony Handpan Concert

PanHarmony Handpan Concert

Open to the public, this concert will feature Ricky Hillson performing on handpan, Rav with other world instruments. Some of the tunes will feature Aaron Russell on mandolin. Ricky Hillson is a multi-instrumentalist, composer and instrument-maker who is a leader in the world of handpan.

With a background in guitar and songwriting, he has studied world music such as rubab and Indian classical music. He teaches handpan, Rav, guitar and ukulele online, performs regularly at handpan festivals and concerts and also teaches handpan workshops and retreats.

As a forager and nature enthusiast, Ricky sells hand-crafted instruments often made mostly from found materials. He has created native style flutes, ngonis, Greek lyres, jaw harps and other world instruments.

Sirius EcoVillage and Education Center
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sirius Community
‪(413) 206-6020‬
info@siriuscommunity.org
https://siriuscommunity.org

Artist Group Info

Ricky Hillson
rewildyoursoulmusic@gmail.com
rewildyoursoulmusic.com
Sirius EcoVillage and Education Center
72 Baker Road
Shutesbury, Massachusetts 01072
(413) 206-6020‬
info@siriuscommunity.org
https://siriuscommunity.org/