Patterns of the Forest

Rachel Loeffler brings the magical, otherworldly spirit of the boreal forests of Finland to Gallery A3, with paintings and three-dimensional interactive works celebrating the beauty of Norway spruces, Scots pines, and silver birches, along with abstract patterns based on the interplay of light, shadow, and leaves.

Opening Reception: July 3, 5:00-7:00pm

Art Forum on Zoom: Thursday, July 16, 7:30 pm, register at www.gallerya3.com