Patterns of the Forest
Patterns of the Forest
Rachel Loeffler brings the magical, otherworldly spirit of the boreal forests of Finland to Gallery A3, with paintings and three-dimensional interactive works celebrating the beauty of Norway spruces, Scots pines, and silver birches, along with abstract patterns based on the interplay of light, shadow, and leaves.
Opening Reception: July 3, 5:00-7:00pm
Art Forum on Zoom: Thursday, July 16, 7:30 pm, register at www.gallerya3.com
Gallery A3
Every week through Aug 01, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Thursday: 02:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Friday: 02:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Thursday: 02:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Friday: 02:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Event Supported By
Gallery A3
413-256-4250
gallerya3@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Rachel Loeffler
onepaintingaday@gmail.com
Gallery A3
28 Amity St. 1D, Cinema ComplexAmherst, Massachusetts 01002
413-256-4250
gallerya3@gmail.com