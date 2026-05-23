Visit the library for a musical performance!

PaxSax will present an hour-long concert, playing saxophones ranging from soprano to baritone and bass sax. They perform tightly arranged compositions drawn from an extensive collection. Their music covers a wide range of genres, from ragtime, Americana, show tunes, swing, jazz, to contemporary composers. During their performance they’ll present a little background on each composer and composition and look to include lots of conversation with the audience!

PaxSax is a quartet of professional musicians: George Owens (Whately), baritone & bass sax, Jon Weeks (Leyden) soprano & alto, Dominic Poccia (Northampton) alto, and Dave Trenholm (Northampton) tenor. All have decades of experience teaching and performing in Latin, swing, jazz, and rock bands throughout the region.

This program is supported in part by a grant from the Springfield Cultural Council, a local agency of the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

https://springfield.librarycalendar.com/event/paxsax-concert-29215