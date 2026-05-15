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Peaceful Forest - Japanese Taiko Experience

Peaceful Forest - Japanese Taiko Experience

Peaceful Forest delivers a powerful, high-energy Japanese taiko experience that goes beyond a typical concert. This family-based ensemble creates an immersive live performance filled with thunderous drumming, dynamic stage presence, and moments of audience participation that make the entire room come alive.

Led by award-winning performer Takumi Kato, the show blends traditional Japanese taiko with modern stage energy and storytelling. Audiences don’t just watch—they feel the rhythm, the intensity, and the emotional impact of each performance.

This is an unforgettable cultural experience designed to inspire, energize, and connect people of all ages through the universal language of rhythm.

BOMBYX Center for Arts & Equity
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
BOMBYX Center for Arts & Equity
130 Pine St.
Florence, Massachusetts 01062
info@laudable.productions
https://bombyx.live/events/bigyuki-solo-trio/