© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Peter Tavalin Accompanies "Safety Last!" Live

Peter Tavalin Accompanies "Safety Last!" Live

Experience Harold Lloyd's beloved 1923 comedy Safety Last! with a live improvised score by pianist and composer Peter Tavalin. A graduate of Berklee College of Music and a lifelong jazz improviser, Tavalin has been accompanying silent films since 1980, creating expressive, in-the-moment soundtracks that bring classic cinema vividly to life.

Drawing on his skills as both composer and improviser, Tavalin crafts a unique musical experience for each performance, responding in real time to the action, emotion, and humor unfolding on screen. No two presentations are ever exactly alike.

For this event, Tavalin chose Safety Last! for its enduring charm and comic brilliance. “These days we can all use a good laugh,” he says, “and Harold Lloyd shows us that he definitely rates as one of the great silent film comics in the same class as Charley Chaplin and Buster Keaton.”

Join us for an evening of laughter, cinematic history, and live musical artistry as one of silent film's most iconic comedies springs to life with a freshly created score.

Next Stage Arts
$10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://www.nextstagearts.org

Artist Group Info

Peter Tavelin
https://www.petertavalin.com/
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball Hill
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://nextstagearts.org