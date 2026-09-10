Piano Concert

Contemporary Solo Pianist Dan Kennedy (b. 1970) has performed in 23 U.S. states, and Québec province. Since his Will Ackerman-produced EP LANTERN debuted in 2007, Dan has received play on 250 radio stations, and 860,000 internet spins. Winner of a 2022 Global Music Award, the 2019 Enlightened Piano Radio Album of the Year, a Best Album nomination from OWM, a SENE Film Fest selection, and an RNA Video of the Month, his recordings have spent as many as 7 consecutive months on the ZMR Top 100. “Music reminds us to make room for joy. Let’s go there — again.” Now YOU can experience this incredible musician in an acoustically fabulous place. There will be a good-will offering for admission and a shopping cart available for foodbank donations.