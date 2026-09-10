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Piano Concert

Piano Concert

Contemporary Solo Pianist Dan Kennedy (b. 1970) has performed in 23 U.S. states, and Québec province. Since his Will Ackerman-produced EP LANTERN debuted in 2007, Dan has received play on 250 radio stations, and 860,000 internet spins. Winner of a 2022 Global Music Award, the 2019 Enlightened Piano Radio Album of the Year, a Best Album nomination from OWM, a SENE Film Fest selection, and an RNA Video of the Month, his recordings have spent as many as 7 consecutive months on the ZMR Top 100. “Music reminds us to make room for joy. Let’s go there — again.” Now YOU can experience this incredible musician in an acoustically fabulous place. There will be a good-will offering for admission and a shopping cart available for foodbank donations.

Trinitarian Congregational Church
Suggested $10 - $20
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Trinitarian Congregational Church
4135529353
tcc.trinitarian@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61571510004702

Artist Group Info

Dan Kennedy
https://www.dankennedy.us/home
Trinitarian Congregational Church
147 Main Street
Northfield, Massachusetts 01360
4135529353
tcc.trintarian@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61571510004702