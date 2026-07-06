Plainfield Concerts at 7

Concerts at 7 announces a new season of its celebrated summer series of chamber music at the classically beautiful and acoustically magnificent Congregational Church in Plainfield, Massachusetts. Our 2026 program of four concerts on the last four Mondays of August (10, 17, 24, 31) features a piano quintet, a piano trio, a string quartet, and an ensemble of thirteen winds!

Our concerts are offered free of charge: we rely entirely on donations, which are gratefully accepted at the door or through our website. The church is located at 356 West Main Street (Route 116) in the center of Plainfield. For further information, please visit our website at www.plainfieldconcertsat7.org or call artistic director David Kramer at (413) 464-2755.

August 10, 2026, 7 p.m. Quartetto Mosso: Ronald Gorevic, violin; Beth Welty, violin; Delores Thayer, viola; Yoonhee Ko, cello; with Manon Hutton De-Wys, piano. They will perform Caroline Shaw’s Blueprint (2016); Dmitri Shostakovich’s String Quartet no. 4 in D major, op. 83 (1949); and Robert Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E-flat major, op. 44 (1842).

August 17, 2026, 7 p.m. The Lysander Piano Trio: Itamar Zorman, violin; Liza Stepanova, piano; James Kim, cello. They will perform Enrique Granados’s Intermezzo from the opera Goyescas, arranged by Gaspar Cassadó; Franz Josef Haydn’s Piano Trio in G Major, Hob. XV:25; Jennifer Higdon’s Color Through (2016); and Arnold Schoenberg’s Verklärte Nacht, op. 4 (1899), in an arrangement by Eduard Steuermann.

August 24, 2026, 7 p.m. Members of The Borromeo Quartet: Nicholas Kitchen, violin; Melissa Reardon, viola; Yeesun Kim, cello; with Raman Ramakrishnan, cello. They will perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s Duet “for two obbligato eyeglasses” for viola and cello, WoO 32; Iman Habibi’s Relics for viola and cello (2019); Zoltán Kodály’s Duo for violin and cello, op. 7; and Anton Arensky’s String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, op. 35 (1894), scored for violin, viola, and two cellos.

August 31, 2026, 7 p.m. Winds from the Northeast: wind players from the Hartford Symphony Orchestra, the Coast Guard Band, and elsewhere in the Northeast will perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Serenade for thirteen winds in B♭ major, K. 361/370a. This seldom heard masterpiece is scored for 2 oboes, 2 clarinets, 2 basset horns, 2 bassoons, 4 horns, and contrabassoon.

