PopUp Bagels x Oishii’s Sold Out Berry Schmear Returns June 18

PopUp Bagels and Oishii are bringing back the Oishii Berry Schmear after its first limited-time run sold out in 2025. Available June 18 through July 1 at all PopUp Bagels locations, the schmear brings back the flavor fans haven’t stopped asking for.

Made with Oishii Nikko Berries, the schmear brings bright strawberry flavor to PopUp Bagels’ signature hot, whole bagels. Oishii’s pesticide-free, non-GMO Japanese varietal berries are grown year-round for consistent sweetness, aroma, and texture, making them a natural fit for a flavor served across PopUp Bagels’ growing footprint.

The Oishii Berry Schmear is available at all PopUp Bagels locations while supplies last. Pre-orders are available online at popupbagels.com. To celebrate the return, Oishii will offer complimentary Oishii Berry sampling on June 18 from 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM, until supplies last.

