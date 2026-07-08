Post-Harlem Renaissance fine Art Show On Martha’s Vineyard

Join E&S Gallery, as featured in Forbes, for an exclusive fine art exhibition showcasing original graphics by Elizabeth Catlett, Jacob Lawrence, Gwendolyn Knight, and Richard Mayhew, the premier master artists of the Post-Harlem Renaissance. These legendary figures utilized their craft to explore themes of identity, resilience, and the profound depth of African American experiences. This distinguished two-day event presents museum-quality masterpieces to the island, providing collectors and connoisseurs with a rare opportunity to engage with works that have profoundly influenced the landscape of American art.

About the Artists:

Elizabeth Catlett: Renowned as the pioneering sculptor who fully depicted the African-American woman in all aspects of her humanity. Her graphics and sculptures embody themes of maternal love, social protest, and human dignity. Her esteemed works are part of permanent collections nationwide, including MoMA and the National Gallery of Art.

Jacob Lawrence: One of the most acclaimed African American painters of the 20th century, distinguished for his historic narrative panels such as the Migration Series (which is displayed in the White House Green Room). His artistry vividly captures the struggles, triumphs, and epic historical movements of Black Americans.

Richard Mayhew: An expert in abstract landscape painting, whose vibrantly colored, emotionally charged landscapes are inspired by his unique African American and Native American heritage, as well as his appreciation for Jazz. As a founding member of the 1963 Spiral Civil Rights art collective, his work is included in the collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Smithsonian.

Gwendolyn Knight: An influential figure of the Harlem Renaissance and post-Renaissance periods, recognized for her elegant figurative works, cultural portrayals, and creative collaboration with her husband Jacob Lawrence, which have left a lasting impact on American modernism.

E&S Gallery, Inc. (E&S): Established in Louisville, KY in 1989 by Walter Shannon, and is operated by Shannon and wife, Cathy. E&S was recently featured in Forbes, and celebrated as the country’s largest, oldest fine art and custom framing gallery. E&S specializes in original and limited-edition fine art graphics, prints, and sculpture by African American artists ranging from prominent old master like Elizabeth Catlett, Jacob Lawrence, and Richard Mayhew, to highly sought-after contemporary masters like Dean Mitchell, James Denmark and dozens of others. E&S has been the official gallery for Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage, Kentucky Derby Grand Gala, Black Enterprise Ski Summit, and the ExcellerateHer Women’s Conference. Clients include Yolanda Adams, Sinbad, Angela Basset, Kem, Roland Martin, Black Enterprise Magazine, Brown & Williams Corporation, KFC, and the National Urban League to name a few.